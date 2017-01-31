Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20: Vidarbha beat Railways by 23 runs

Ambati Rayudu blasted 45 off 29 balls, with four fours and three sixes. Ambati Rayudu blasted 45 off 29 balls, with four fours and three sixes.

Vidarbha produced a disciplined all-round performance to notch up a 23-run win over Railways in a Central Zone T20 game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Vidarbha’s top-order dished out a solid show with Jitesh Sharma scoring 41 off 40 balls and Ambati Rayudu and Akshay Karnewar putting together substantial partnerships for the second and third wickets.

Rayudu blasted 45 off 29 balls, with four fours and three sixes, in a 67-run stand for the second wicket, while Karnewar scored a 24-ball 42, hitting five fours and a six as Vidarbha scored 172 for six in their stipulated 20 overs after being asked to take the first strike.

Vidarbha, infact, amassed 56 off the last five overs, courtesy an unbeaten 34 off 19 balls by Apoorv Wankhade.

In reply, Railways scored 149 for 7, with wicketkeeper Mahesh Rawat hitting 41-ball 55 and Anureet Singh scoring a 17-ball unbeaten 32 at No. 9.

Karnewar and Ravi Jangid were the best bowlers as they picked two wickets each.

In another central zone match, Railways beat Uttar Pradesh by 16 runs.

AS Lamba and Puneeth Yadav blasted a matching 61-run innings to guide Rajasthan to 169-7 in 20 overs.

Interestingly, AS Rajpoot also picked up a five-wicket haul, while Amit Mishra scalped one for Uttar Pradesh.

In reply, PSK Gupta (40) and Samarth Singh (19) gave them a good start but the rest of the batsmen failed to contribute as UP were restricted to 153-7 in 20 overs.

Summaraised Scores:

Vidarbha 172/6

Railways 149/7

Rajasthan 169/7

Uttar Pradesh 153/7.