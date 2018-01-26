Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2018 final, Delhi vs Rajasthan Live Cricket score: Milind Kumar, Nitish Rana depart in quick succession

Delhi vs Rajasthan Live Cricket score: Rishabh Pant has been in tremendous form in the tournament. (File) Delhi vs Rajasthan Live Cricket score: Rishabh Pant has been in tremendous form in the tournament. (File)

After losing the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha in December, Delhi will take on Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2018 final. The side has seen their fair share of ups-and-downs in the series but held their composure against former champions Uttar Pradesh to clinch a 3-run victory in a low-scoring thriller to set up the summit clash against Rajasthan in the domestic T20 tournament. Both the teams have never won the tournament before and hence, the tournament will crown a new champion this year when both the teams come out to play the final under lights at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Rajasthan suffered a 5-run defeat in their last group match against Punjab on Thursday, but they qualified into the final due to a better run rate. Hence the side will feel a little pressure going against Delhi which features the likes of Rishabh Pant , Nitish Rana and Gautam Gambhir. Pant hammered a 32-ball hundred in the series, the fastest ever by an Indian in the format, and has also scored four fifties in the tournament. He could be the key player for Delhi in the final. Catch all the Live scores and updates.

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2018, Delhi vs Rajasthan Live Cricket Score:

1816 hrs IST: Unmukt Chand hits Abhimanyu Lamba for a six and edges closer to his fifty. If Chand remains at the crease then 160 seems a realistic total for Delhi.

1810 hrs IST: OUT! Milind Kumar is dismissed by Aniket Choudhary. Delhi are 123/5.

1759 hrs IST: OUT! Nitish Rana returns to the pavilion for 7. Delhi are 105/4.

1746 hrs IST: WICKET! Lamba strikes. Shorey moves forward and good work by the wicketkeeper to take off the stumps. DEL 89/3

1740 hrs IST: The run rate has been really hit by two quick dismissals and Delhi are finding it hard to break the shackles. Dhruv Shorey and Unmukt Chand take Delhi to 81/2 in 10 overs.

1733 hrs IST: Unmukt Chand is in the middle and it is a really crucial inning for him ahead of IPL auctions. The run rate has slowed down after two quick wickets.

Pant got out in the 6th over after facing only 7 balls. Just couldn’t get himself on strike. Rajasthan has started well…haven’t missed Deepak Chahar thus far. #DELvRAJ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 26, 2018

1728 hrs IST: WICKET! Rishabh Pant is gone and that’s a huge blow for Delhi. S K K Ahmed gets the big wicket and Pant has to go for 13. DEL 41/2

1725 hrs IST: WICKET! Rahul Chahar gets his first wicket and Gautam Gambhir is gone for 27. BIG wicket for Rajasthan. DEL 41/1 in 5 overs.

1720 hrs IST: The final of the tournament is being played a day before the much-awaited IPL auctions. Gambhir, who was not retained by KKR has much to prove.

1710 hrs IST: Delhi are dealing in boundaries at the moment and it has been a good start. Rajesh Bishnoi dropped Rishabh Pant when he was on 8. And that can prove really costly for Rajasthan.

1705 hrs IST: FOUR! Rishabh Pant has lofted that one straight down the ground for a boundary. Good start for Delhi as they reach 20 in 2 overs.

1700 hrs IST: Gautam Gambhir and Rishabh Pant have come out to open for Delhi in the final. Abhimanyu Lamba starts with the new ball.

1650 hrs IST: Delhi have won the toss and have elected to bat first against Rajasthan in the final.

Delhi Team: Rishabh Pant (W), Gautam Gambhir, Unmukt Chand, Milind, Nitish Rana, Pawan Negi, Dhruv Shorey, Pradeep Sangwan (C), Subodh Bhati, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav

Rajasthan team: R Lamba, Aditya N Garhwal, M K Lomror, S F Khan, S K K Ahmed, R D Chahar, A V Choudhary (C), Ankit S Lamba, C D Bist (W), R K Bishnoi Sr, T N Dhillon

