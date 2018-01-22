Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Suresh Raina roars back to form with 59-ball 126

Suresh Raina slammed a blitzkrieg 49-ball century. (Source: Screengrab) Suresh Raina slammed a blitzkrieg 49-ball century. (Source: Screengrab)

After a string of low scores, Suresh Raina roared back to form on Monday by slamming a magnificent hundred against Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Eden Gardens. Raina’s outing so far in the tournament was anything but average as he accumulated 55 runs in 5 matches. But it all changed in Kolkata as he hit a career-best 126 of just 59 deliveries.

His glittering knock was laced with 13 fours and 7 huge sixes. Incidentally, Raina’s 126 is the second highest score by an Indian in T20 cricket. Murali Vijay holds the record with 127 for Chennai Super Kings in 2010. Raina’s knock became even more special as President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Sourav Ganguly, who was also present at the ground applauded Raina’s effort. Enroute to his century Suresh Raina also became the second Indian to score 7,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket after Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli.

Suresh Raina represented India in January last year and has been out of favour since then. Fitness was the main issue which kept him out of the side. However, recently Raina did clear the yo-yo test and has declared his intentions of returning to the national side.

From one left hander to another. In the former Captain @SGanguly99’s presence, @ImRaina hits a 49-ball century #BENvUP pic.twitter.com/knqpuixutZ — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) 22 January 2018

Speaking about his return to the Indian squad, Raina in an interview with the Indian Express had said, “Selection is part and parcel of the game. 12 saal hogaye, 230 ODI hogaye. If I will have to make a comeback, I will. As I have always said, it’s important to work hard behind the scene. God will give you what you want.”

