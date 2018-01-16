Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Rishabh Pant, all-round Manoj Tiwary steal the show

Manoj Tiwary scored 63 runs and picked up four wickets. (Source: Express Archive) Manoj Tiwary scored 63 runs and picked up four wickets. (Source: Express Archive)

The league stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy culminated on Tuesday as ten teams battled it out amongst themselves to progress to the next round of the tournament. It was yet another day where some notable performances caught the eye at India’s premier domestic T20 competition. While Rishabh Pant continued to dazzle with the willow, veteran Manoj Tiwary produced a stellar all-around performance to help Bengal trump Assam. Apart from them, there were some other individual performances in the day that caught the attention. Let’s take a look at some of those.

Manoj Tiwary produces all-round show: Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary enjoyed a successful outing with both bat and ball as his side took on Assam at the SCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. After winning the toss, Tiwary opted to field first and the decision proved correct as Mukhesh Kumar picked an early wicket. But just as Assam were building a good partnership, it was the skipper who struck by dismissing top scorer Rishav Das for 53. Tiwary, later on, went on to pick up three more wickets to return with figures of 4/23. While chasing a target of 144 it was once again Tiwary who led from the front with a brisk 63 of 53 balls.

Rishabh Pant continues to dazzle: After smashing a terrific hundred in the last match, Rishabh Pant continued to sizzle with a blitzkrieg 64 of 32 balls which featured 11 fours and a huge six. Opening the innings for Delhi, the 20-year-old was on the attack from the word go. Courtesy of his knock Delhi reached a mammoth 225/8 in 20 overs. In reply, Services fought valiantly but fell short by 22 runs.

Suresh Raina continues miserable run: Team India discard Suresh Raina witnessed yet another failure with the bat on Tuesday. While he has led the UP side in a commendable manner, his repeated failures with the bat is not something that the left-hander would love to have, especially with the IPL round the corner. After scoring just 2 runs in the last match against Vidarbha, Raina could manage only 13 runs during his brief stay at the crease. Till now he has managed to score only 57 runs in 5 matches.

Other results: Railways beat Rajasthan by 4 wickets, Jharkhand beat Odisha by 8 wickets

