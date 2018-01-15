Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Manan Vohra smashes quick-fire 74, Suresh Raina fails yet again

Manan Vohra hit a quick-fire 74 of 42 balls to help Punjab post a mammoth 211/4. (Source: Express file photo) Manan Vohra hit a quick-fire 74 of 42 balls to help Punjab post a mammoth 211/4. (Source: Express file photo)

The excitement on the eighth day of India’s premier domestic T20 tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, continued as there were some notable performances which caught the eye. While the likes of Manan Vohra and Mandeep Singh shone with the bat, Amit Mishra and young Avesh Khan had a good day with the ball. It was also a mixed day for the Team India discards – Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina as they failed to deliver with the bat. Apart from them, there were some other individual performances in the day that caught the attention. Let’s take a look at some of those.

Manan Vohra, Mandeep Singh help Punjab defeat Himachal: 24-year-old Manan Vohra hit a quick-fire 74 of 42 balls to help Punjab post a mammoth 211/4 in their quota of 20 overs. Opening the batting for Punjab, Vohra produced a stellar knock which was laced with 10 fours and three sixes and is now among the top five run-scorers in the competition. He was ably supported at the other end by Mandeep Singh who hit an equally good 46 of 32 deliveries ( four fours and two maximums). Late onslaughts by Gurkeerat Mann, Sharad Lumba saw Punjab race past the 200 run-mark. However, Yuvraj Singh had a mediocre outing as he could manage to rake up only 21 runs.

Suresh Raina fails to deliver: Veteran Suresh Raina failed to deliver the goods yet again. While he did lead his side well as UP won the match by 6 runs against Vidarbha, Raina’s individual performance left a lot to be desired. This was after he could manage to score only 2 runs as Karn Sharma bagged his wicket. Raina has been having a mediocre outing in the tournament so far and is yet to set the tournament alight. Till now he has managed to score only 44 runs in 4 matches.

Other results:

Haryana beat Services by 4 wickets

Madhya Pradesh beat Railways by 24 runs

