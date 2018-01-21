Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018: Yuvraj Singh powers Punjab with all-round show, Rishabh Pant slams fourth successive fifty

Yuvraj Singh scored 29 and picked up two brilliant catches in the eliminator for Punjab. (Express File Photo) Yuvraj Singh scored 29 and picked up two brilliant catches in the eliminator for Punjab. (Express File Photo)

It was a thrilling Sunday in India’s premier T20 domestic tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as six teams battled it out amongst themselves to progress through to the next round of the tournament. But what stole the limelight was the close encounter between Punjab and Karnataka where veterans- Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh proved why they still have some out of gas left in the tank. In another match between Jharkhand and Mumbai, it was the team from the Western half of India which clinched victory by just 13 runs. Suryakumar Yadav showed some good form with the willow as he whacked a quickfire 33 of just 15 deliveries to help Mumbai post a match-winning total of 170. Meanwhile, Delhi, once-again led by Rishabh Pant’s half-century, won their match against Tamil Nadu by eight wickets.

Rishabh Pant continues dream run

20-year-old Rishabh Pant slammed his fourth successive 50-plus score in the SD on Sunday as he hammered a brilliant 58 against Tamil Nadu to help Delhi beat their opponents by eight wickets. His quickfire knock which came of just 33 deliveries was laced with seven fours and three sixes. It was also Pant’s sixth T20 half-century and came at a strike rate of 175.76. This match was also touted as a battle between Pant and Washington Sundar and ultimately Sundar won the duel as he dismissed Pant for 58.

Veterans show they have gas left in the tank

Sunday’s second match at the Jadavpur University second campus ground witnessed a nail-biting contest as Punjab defeated Karnataka via an eliminator. This was after both the teams were tied to the same scores of 159. In the eliminator’s one over, Yuvraj’s Singh outstanding fielding helped Punjab restrict Ktk to just 11 runs. Earlier, while chasing a target of 159, Yuvraj played a handy 29 off just 25 balls while Harbhajan Singh smashed 33 of 19 balls. With the ball, Harbhajan was equally impressive with figures of 29/1 in 4 overs.

Seamers have a good day out- Kulwant Khejroliya & Sreenath Arvind

The T20 format is generally considered to be a format favouring the batsmen as bowlers often get walloped across the field. However, on Sunday the seamers enjoyed a good outing with the ball. Particularly impressive were Kulwant Khejroliya & Sreenath Arvind as they picked up four wickets respectively. Also on the money was Dhawal Kulkarni as he bagged one wicket but was highly economical as he returned with figures of 12/1 in four overs. Elsewhere Bengal seamer Sayan Ghosh also picked up three wickets.

