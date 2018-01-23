Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018: Suresh Raina’s efforts go in vain, Ishan Kishan scripts Jharkhand’s win

Suresh Raina scored 61 runs against Tamil Nadu. (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul) Suresh Raina scored 61 runs against Tamil Nadu. (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The on-going Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy continued to witness some more impressive performances. T20 specialist Suresh Raina once again showed his class with the bat against Tamil Nadu while Delhi batsman Dhruv Shorey took on the bowling attack against Bengal. In other two encounters of the day, Team Rajasthan locked horns with Karnataka while Jharkhand stage an upset over Punjab in the last encounter on Tuesday. Ishan Kishan srcipted a win for his side after chipping in with a half-century.

Suresh Raina follows ton with half-century

Uttar Pradesh skipper Suresh Raina continued his batting form against Tamil Nadu when the left-hander scored 61 runs off just 41 balls. His efforts eventually went in vain as UP failed to defend their total as Tamil Nadu chased down 163 runs with 4 balls to spare. Sanjay Yadav top-scored with 52 while Washington Sundar and Bharath Shankar chipped in with 33 and 30 respectively. Sundar also scalped a couple of wickets earlier in the match to return with figures of 2/32 in 4 overs.

Dhruv Shorey’s efforts go in vain

Bengal grabbed a win by just 3 runs against Delhi in Kolkata after the Pradeep Sangwan-led side failed to go over the line while chasing 171 runs in 20 overs. Delhi had a disappointing start to the chase after losing both the openers early but Shorey batted well to notch up 84 runs before falling to Sayan Ghosh. Wickets kept tumbling for Delhi at regular intervals and they eventually lost the match. Earlier, Sudip Chatterjee scored 51 for Bengal.

Karnataka’s batting fails

Karnataka’s top and middle order had a miserable outing against Team Rajasthan on Tuesday. Chasing a target of 161 in 20 overs, Karnataka had a forgettable start as they were reduced to 30/6 in 6.4 overs. Aniruddha’s unbeaten 73 was never enough to guide his team home as no other batsman showed mettle. Ultimately Vinay Kumar’s side were bundled out for 138 as they lost the match by 22 runs. Deepak Chahar scalped a fifer for his side to return with figures of 5/15 in 4 overs.

Ishan Kishan guides Jharkhand to win

Wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan’s 29-ball 54 anchored Jharkhand to a win over Punjab by 4 wickets. Jharkhand were handed a target of 150 runs which they chased in 19.3 overs. Kishan who opened the batting with Kumar Deobrat gave a decent start to Jharkhand. The duo put on 28 runs for the first wicket before Deobrat was out to Barinder Sran but that didn’t really affect the wicket-keeper batsman’s scoring rate. He was eventually cleaned up by Harbhajan with the scorecard reading 98. On the other side, Punjab had a disappointing day at the office as their star batsman Yuvraj Singh failed to leave a mark with the bat. Yuvraj could only manage 17 runs off 33 deliveries.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd