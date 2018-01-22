Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018: Suresh Raina’s 126 lights up T20 tournament

Suresh Raina stole the limelight with a blitzkrieg 126. (Source: PTI) Suresh Raina stole the limelight with a blitzkrieg 126. (Source: PTI)

As India’s premier T20 domestic tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy enters its business end six teams battled it out amongst themselves to progress through to the next round of the tournament. But what stole the limelight on the day was veteran India batsman Suresh Raina’s blitzkrieg against Bengal. Raina’s sensational innings of 126 were also the second highest T20 score by an Indian in the shortest format of the game. Meanwhile, there were also a few other notable performances on the day. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights from a thrilling Monday.

Suresh Raina’s batting masterclass sets Eden alight

Suresh Raina finally woke up from his slumber in the T20 tournament and smashed a brilliant hundred to help Uttar Pradesh beat Bengal at the Eden Gardens on Monday. Raina, who was under pressure after a string of low scores in the ongoing tournament, roared back to form with an outstanding 126 runs of just 5 deliveries. Courtesy of his knock UP posted 235/5 in 20 ovs and ultimately won the match by 75 runs.

Yuvraj Singh, Manan Vohra play brisk knocks

Veteran Yuvraj Singh hit a brisk 40 of 34 deliveries to help Punjab beat Mumbai by three wickets for their second successive win in the Super League stage of the tournament. Chasing a daunting target of 199, Punjab were in a nervy position at 72 for two when Yuvraj walked in and steadied the ship with along with opener Manan Vohra who scored 42 from 31 balls. Yuvraj’s knock, Gurkeerat Singh’s quickfire helped Punjab reach the target with four balls to spare.

Shreyas Iyer slams quickfire 79

Young Shreyas Iyer also had a fine outing with the bat as he hit a fine 79 of just 44 balls at a strike rate of 179.55. Coming in after the fall of the first wicket, Iyer’s classy knock helped Mumbai post a competitive total of 198 in 20 ovs. Unfortunately, his knock went in vain as Punjab chased down the target with ease.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App