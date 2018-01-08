Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018: Shreevats Goswami, Vivek Singh guide Manoj Tiwary-led Bengal to easy victory vs Odisha

Manoj Tiwary is leading Bengal in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2018. Manoj Tiwary is leading Bengal in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2018.

Opener Shreevats Goswami smashed an unbeaten 79 off 52 balls in company of young Vivek Singh (64 no) as Bengal romped home by seven wickets in an East Zone encounter of the National T20 Championship for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Batting first, Odisha scored 157 for 5 with Rajesh Dhuper scoring 90 off 64 balls with eight boundaries and two sixes. Part-time off-break bowler Writtick Chatterjee (2/25 in 4 overs) and skipper Manoj Tiwary (2/23 in 3 overs) shared bulk of the spoils between them.

In reply, Bengal coasted home in 18.4 overs with Shreevats and Vivek setting up the platform with 134 run opening stand in 13.5 overs.

Shreevats hit boundaries on all sides of the wicket — nine of them in all and also two sixes while young Vivek also hit three maximums and five boundaries.

By the time Shreevats was dismissed, Bengal needed only three runs to win the match.

Brief Score:

Odisha 157/5 (Rajesh Dhuper 90 off 64 balls, Writtick Chatterjee 2/25, Manoj Tiwary 2/23).

Bengal 158/5 in 18.4 overs (Shreevats Goswami 79 off 52 balls, Vivek Singh 64 off 43 balls). Bengal won by 7 wickets.

Tripura 162/5 in 20 overs (Yashpal Singh 56 off 45 balls, Smit Patel 42 off 30 balls).

Assam 154/8 in 20 overs (Amit Sinha 64 off 53 balls). Tripura won by 8 runs.

