Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018: Priyank Panchal’s fifty seals Gujarat’s victory against Saurashtra

The sixth day of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy saw close competitions. Facing Saurashtra, Gujarat’s Priyank Panchal hammered 76 runs in 54 balls to take his side to an easy victory which remained the highlight of the day. A close match between Baroda and Maharashtra went down to the wire as the former won in the last over by 5 wickets. Ranji Trophy winners Vidarbha faced a surprise defeat at the hands of Rajasthan with Aditya Garhwal scoring a half century.

Priyank Panchal hammers fifty: Gujarat’s decision to win the toss and electing to bowl first against Saurashtra proved to be the right one after the bowlers got two early wickets of Robin Uthappa and Sheldon Jackson to put the opposition on the backfoot. On the back of a brilliant bowling effort from Jayveer Parmar, who took 4 wickets in the match, Gujarat managed to bowl out Saurashtra for just 133 runs in 19.2 overs. Vishvarajsinh Jadeja fought a hard fight and scored 48 runs in 32 balls, but could not help his side in posting a huge total. Coming in to chase, opening batsman Priyank Panchal scored 76 runs in 54 balls at a strike rate of 140.74 on the back of 10 fours and one six and helped his side in attaining a win by 8 wickets in just 18.1 overs.

Jatin Wadhwan’s 70 gives J&K surprise win: Jammu and Kashmir won the toss and elected to field first against Haryana. The decision to field first proved to be right with Umar Nazir took 3 quick wickets to restrict Haryana to a low total of 116 runs. The score of 28 runs by Harshal Patel remained Haryana’s highest individual score. Chasing 117, Jammu and Kahsmir kept losing wickets at quick intervals. But in spite of the wickets falling on the other end, opening batsman Jatin Wadhwan kept his cool and scored 70 runs in 61 balls to take his side to a victory by 4 wickets.

Rajasthan beat Ranji Champions Vidarbha: Ranji Trophy 2017 Champions Vidarbha suffered a defeat against Rajasthan after they posited just the total of 131 runs in their innings. A good bowling display from D L Chahar and S Ahmed, who both struck twice kept the Faiz Fazal-led side on their toes and they failed to get off to a good start. Ganesh Satish’s 31 remained Vidarbha’s highest individual total. Coming in to chase, opening batsman Aditya Garhwal hammered 51 runs in 54 balls to take Rajasthan to an easy 6-wicket victory.

Other results:

Himachal beat Services by 5 wickets

Uttar Pradesh beat Railways by 7 wickets

Baroda beat Maharashtra by 5 wickets

