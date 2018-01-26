Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018 final Delhi vs Rajasthan Live Cricket Streaming: How to get Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018 final Delhi vs Rajasthan TV coverage

Gautam Gambhir is a part of the Delhi team that will face Rajasthan in final. (Source: Express Archive) Gautam Gambhir is a part of the Delhi team that will face Rajasthan in final. (Source: Express Archive)

Delhi domestic state sides have tasted success in the on-going domestic calendar. The U-23 team clinched the CK Nayudu Trophy while the state team ended as runners up in the prestigious Ranji Trophy 2018. Unfortunately, they lost to Vidarbha in the final. Now, the Delhi team is once again in the final but in a different format. Pradeep Sangwan-led Delhi team will lock horns with Rajasthan in the final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018 scheduled to take place on Friday at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens ground.

When is Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018 final between Delhi vs Rajasthan?

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018 final between Delhi vs Rajasthan will be on Friday, January 26, 2018.

Where is Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018 final between Delhi vs Rajasthan?

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018 final between Delhi vs Rajasthan will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time does Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018 final between Delhi vs Rajasthan start?

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018 final between Delhi vs Rajasthan begins at 5:00 PM IST (1130 hrs GMT).

Which TV channels will live telecast Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018 final between Delhi vs Rajasthan?

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018 final between Delhi vs Rajasthan will be telecast on Star Sports.

How do I watch online live streaming of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018 final between Delhi vs Rajasthan?

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018 final between Delhi vs Rajasthan live streaming will be available on HotStar. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018 final between Delhi vs Rajasthan?

Delhi- Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant, Gautam Gambhir, Unmukt Chand, Milind, Nitish Rana, Shivam Sharma, V Tokas, Ishant Sharma, Aditya Kaushik, Dhruv Shorey, Vikas Mishra , Navdeep Amarjeet Saini, Pulkit Narang, Manan Sharma, Akash Sudan, Anuj Rawat, Kunal Chandela, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Sarthak Ranjan, Tejas Baroka, Pawan Negi, Pradeep Sangwan, Kshitiz Sharma, Subodh Bhati, Gourav Kumar, Hiten Dalal, Varun Sood

Rajasthan- A R Lamba, Aditya N Garhwal, A V Gautam, A A Khan, M K Lomror, M N Singh, S K Sharma, S K K Ahmed, R D Chahar, Robin Bist, Ashok Menaria, A V Choudhary, Pankaj Singh, Ankit S Lamba, A R Gupta, C D Bist, D L Chahar, D H Yagnik, D D Hada, G M Parihar, P R Yadav, R B Bishnoi Jr, R K Bishnoi Sr, S A Chouhan, T M Ul Haq, S S Dobal, A S Singh, B I Ram, T N Dhillon, A O Budania, Shubham Pareek, S F Khan, Y B Kothari, C P Singh, Abhijeet Tomar

