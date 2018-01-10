Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Yuvraj Singh continues to amass runs, Dhruv Shorey shows T20 mettle

Yuvraj Singh plays a shot during a domestic match. (Source: Express Archive) Yuvraj Singh plays a shot during a domestic match. (Source: Express Archive)

Yuvraj Singh continued his form into the third day of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. Playing for Punjab against Services, Yuvraj made a 35 runs to ably partner Mandeep Singh, who made 84 off 56 balls. Punjab were asked to chase 141 and managed to do so with eight wickets to spare. The tournament precedes the IPL auctions and is hence a platform for players to woo franchisees who are as of yet undecided on them. Here are some of the other stand-out performances of Day 3 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Robin Uthappa takes Saurashra home: Saurashtra were tasked with chasing a target of 131 against Mumbai with the latter being rattled by Shaurya Sanandia’s four-wicket haul. Uthappa then scored a half century in the chase but was eventually dismissed by Shardul Thakur.

Dhruv Shorey shows mettle for T20: Dhruv Shorey impressed during Delhi’s run to the Ranji Trophy final and he showed that he has the pedigree for the shortest format of the game too. Against Haryana, Delhi were tasked with chasing a total of 154. While openers Gautam Gambhir and Rishabh Pant failed to fire, Dhruv Shorey and Nitish Rana brought Delhi back into the game. Rana, who grabbed eyeballs for his performances with Mumbai Indians last season, made 39 off 26 but was eventually dismissed. Shorey, though, remained not out and made a total of 59 off 44. Delhi won with seven wickets to spare.

