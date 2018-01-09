Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir hit fifties

Yuvraj Singh scored a half-century for Punjab. (Express File Photo) Yuvraj Singh scored a half-century for Punjab. (Express File Photo)

India’s top domestic T20 tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy entered its second day on Tuesday. With IPL Auctions round the corner, there are many players who look to perform in the tournament. Dinesh Karthik played a crucial knock on day one and continued his good form on day two. Other players also try to cash in on the opportunity to impress before the big auctions. Top players return to action for their state teams and try to make a mark. Some players manage to leave a big mark while others struggle. Here’s a recap of the second day of the T20 tournament.

Gambhir, Yuvraj shine: Delhi played their first game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Tuesday and it did not turn out to be the best of outings for them. They lost their first game of the tournament to Punjab by two runs. Chasing a target of 171, Delhi managed only 168 runs in 20 overs for five wickets. But Gautam Gambhir managed a half-century for Delhi. His innings went in vain as Delhi fell short of the target. Gambhir’s was a rather slow innings, 66 off 54, but it laid a good platform for middle order to launch an attack which they failed. In the first innings, Yuvraj Singh also managed a half-century for Punjab. A 40-ball half-century was laced with four fours and a six, and his innings gave Punjab the push in the final overs.

Manan Vohra aslo made a mark in this match. Opening the batting for Punjab, Vohra hit 74 runs off 50 balls to lay a good platform. For Delhi, Pawan Negi took two wickets in two overs for eight tuns.

Karthik continues form: Indian wicketkeeper-batsman are always in demand in the Indian Premier League and Karthik fits that scheme of things perfectly. He once again gave a good example of how useful he can be in the T20 format. Leading Tamil Nadu against Kerala, Karthik smashed 71 runs off just 38 balls, his second consecutive half-century in the tournament. He played the anchor role for his team and shared good partnerships with his teammates for different wickets.

Stuart Binny all-round show: Karnataka has some of the most exciting domestic cricketers in their team. But Tuesday was not the best day for them. Most of them failed against Andhra except for Binny. The all-rounder first helped his team reach 156 for 8 by hitting 47 runs and later took a wicket in his two overs to keep the team in chance of winning the game. But Andhra chased down the target comfortable to hand Karnataka a defeat.

There were other stars who got a played on the second day but failed to make a mark. Suresh Raina captained Uttar Pradesh against Rajasthan but failed with the bat, scoring only 13 runs for his team. Rajasthan chased down the target of 147 with ease.

Players like spinner Karn Sharma of Vidarbha, Manish Pandey of Karnataka, Pargyan Ojha of Hyderabad and others also failed to shine on day two. But this is only the initial stages of the tournament and with more matches to come there will be chances for the players to make some runs and pick some wickets before the auctions on Janaury 27 and 28.

