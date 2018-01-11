Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Dinesh Karthik hits another fifty, Karun Nair fires 42-ball 77

Karun Nair slammed a fine fifty to help Karnataka beat Hyderabad. Karun Nair slammed a fine fifty to help Karnataka beat Hyderabad.

The fourth day of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy witnessed some nail-biting contests as 10 teams squared-off against each other in a bid to qualify for the next round of the tournament. While much of the limelight was stolen by the controversy that marred the game between Hyderabad and Karnataka, there were some individual performances that stood out in India’s premier domestic T20 tournament.

Karun Nair, Stuart Binny stand tall

While the game between Karnataka and Hyderabad will be remembered for the controversy surrounding the glaring umpiring error, Karun Nair impressed with a fine half-century. His 77 came off 42 balls and featured 10 fours and one six. He was ably complemented by K Gowtham who also slammed a quickfire 57 to help Karnataka post 205/5 in 20 overs. While defending the total it was Stuart Binny who helped his side clinch victory by two runs as he defended 8 runs in the final over. Binny was impressive with the ball and returned with figures of 3/29.

Dinesh Karthik continues his form

Dinesh Karthik has been one of the stars in this edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and on Thursday he slammed his third half-century of the tournament against Goa. Karthik’s innings of 56 from 43 balls was laced with 6 fours and one six which helped TN post 155/5 in 20 overs. While defending the total young Washington Sundar bowled well to return with figures of 2/20.

Sanju Samson, Basil Thampi remind selectors of their prowess

The match between Andhra and Kerala witnessed a delayed start after on-field protests by Hyderabad players. Hence it was curtailed to 13 overs a side. Young Sanju Samson slammed 32 off just 19 balls while Vishnu Vinod hit 45 of 20 deliveries to help Kerala post 120 in 13 overs. However, despite Basil Thampi’s spell of 2/35, Kerala failed to defend their total as Andhra romped home with six wickets to spare.

