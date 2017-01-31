Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Tamil Nadu thrash Goa by 9 wickets; Karnataka beat Andhra Pradesh by 37 runs

Abhinav Mukund hit six fours and two sixes from 52 balls in his 68 not out. (Source: Express File) Abhinav Mukund hit six fours and two sixes from 52 balls in his 68 not out. (Source: Express File)

Opening batsman Abhinav Mukund struck an aggressive unbeaten 68 to help Tamil Nadu notch up a comfortable nine-wicket win over Goa in a South Zone leg match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Chasing a meagre target of 108 for a win, Tamil Nadu knocked off the required runs in 13.1 overs with Mukund carrying his bat till the end. He hit six fours and two sixes from 52 balls in his 68 not out.

India batsman Murali Vijay, who returned to competitive cricket after spending more than a month on the sidelines with a shoulder injury, made 16 from as many balls before he was run out at Guru Nanak College Ground.

Earlier, opting to bat, Goa were all out for 107 in 16.2 overs as they lost nine wickets for just 19 runs.

Goa’s dramatic collapse began in the 11th over with the run-out of Swapnil Asnodkar for 33. It took only six overs for their innings to crash from 88 for 1 to 107 all out, with three run-outs in all.

Six of the seven wickets that fell to bowlers came courtesy the spinners, with Murugan Ashwin, Rahil Shah and Baba Aparajith taking two wickets each.

In another South Zone match at M A Chidambaram Stadium, Pavan Deshpande’s 28-ball 51, his maiden T20 fifty, and Mayank Agarwal’s brisk 46 helped Karnataka beat Andhra by 37 runs.

Opting to bat, Karnataka piled on 177 for 8 with Agarwal stitching a 57-run partnership with Shishir Bhavane which helped Karnataka recover from the loss of R Samarth in the first over.

Karnataka’s bowlers then collectively stifled Andhra, especially in the middle overs to win the match.

Summarised Scores:

Goa: 107 all out in 16.2 overs (Swapnil Asnodkar 33; Baba Aparajith 2/9)

Tamil Nadu: 108/1 in 13.1 overs (Abhinav Mukund 68 not out)

Karnataka: 177/8 in 20 overs (Pavan Deshpande 51; D Swaroop Kumar 2/18)

Andhra: 140/6 in 20 overs (Hanuma Vihari 55; Jagadeesha Suchith 2/30).