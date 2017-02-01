Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Mumbai beat Gujarat by 5 wickets, Baroda win against Gujarat

Abhishek Nayar found the fence seven times and cleared it thrice. (Source: Express File) Abhishek Nayar found the fence seven times and cleared it thrice. (Source: Express File)

Mumbai rode on Abhishek Nayar’s scintillating 47-ball 76 to record a comfortable five-wicket win over Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 tournament for west zone.

Batting first after winning the toss, Saurashtra posted a competitive 175 for six in the stipulated 20 overs, but that did not prove to be enough as Mumbai chased down the target with two balls to spare at the Moti Bagh Stadium.

Shashank Singh was the second-best scorer for Mumbai, as he smashed 47 off a mere 22 balls with the help of four boundaries and three sixes.

During his knock, the experienced Nayar found the fence seven times and cleared it thrice.

The duo was involved in a 102-run stand for the sixth wicket after Mumbai were struggling at 74 for five in the 13th over.

Earlier, opener Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored for Saurashtra with 47 off 42 deliveries, while Rajdeep Darbar and Sheldon Jackson contributed 37 and 30 respectively. Down the order, Chirag Jani blazed away to 32 off just 10 ball with the help of two fours and three sixes.

In the other west zone match of the day, Baroda beat Gujarat by 15 runs in a high-scoring game in which Deepak Hooda scored a century for the winning team.