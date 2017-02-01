Gautam Gambhir’s 61 helps Delhi beat Haryana by five wickets

Gautam Gambhir scored the bulk of the Delhi runs in their chase of 115, striking 11 fours in his knock. (Source: Express File) Gautam Gambhir scored the bulk of the Delhi runs in their chase of 115, striking 11 fours in his knock. (Source: Express File)

India discard Gautam Gambhir led from the front with a 44-ball 61 as Delhi beat Haryana by five wickets in a North Zone leg match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.

Opener and captain Gambhir scored the bulk of the Delhi runs in their chase of 115, striking 11 fours in his knock before falling with the side just nine runs away from victory.

Gambhir was the fifth and last Delhi batsman to fall as his side overhauled the target with one over to spare at the HPCA Stadium.

Nitish Rana contributed a 23-ball 21 while Pawan Negi and Pradeep Sangwan remained not out on 8 and 2 respectively.

Shikhar Dhawan made 3 while wicketkeeper-batsman Unmukt Chand was out for a duck.

Earlier, Haryana had a modest performance with the bat as they put on 114 for 7. While their batsmen got starts, no one could carry on and score a half-century.

Pradeep Sangwan was the best bowler for Delhi with 2 for 21, while the rest of the attack took at least one wicket each.

Summarised Scores:

Delhi 115/5 in 19 overs (Gautam Gambhir 61; Joginder Sharma 2/15) beat Haryana 114/7 in 20 overs (Shivam Chauhan 21; Pradeep Sangwan 2/21).

Jammu & Kashmir 123 in 20 overs (Manzoor Dar 34; Akshay Chauhan 3/22) beat Himachal Pradesh 105/9 in 20 overs (Paras Dogra 25; Umar Nazir 2/12) by 18 runs.

Punjab 129/9 in 20 overs (Manpreet Gony 27; Diwesh Pathania 3/22) beat Services 123/8 in 20 overs (Nakul Verma 57; Manpreet Gony 2/13) by 6 runs.