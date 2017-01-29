Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Gautam Gambhir fails, Shikhar Dhawan sluggish as Delhi beat Jammu and Kashmir

Heavyweights Delhi beat Jammu and Kashmir by eight wickets in a North Zone leg match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Without Parveez Rasool, who is on national duty, J&K could post only 103 for 6 in 20 overs with Ishant Sharma being economical with figures of 3-0-5-0 to show for his effort. Shubham Khajuria was the top-scorer with 26.

In reply, Delhi reached the target in 16.2 overs. Veteran India discard Gautam Gambhir’s (1) series of failures in domestic cricket continued as he nicked one to wicketkeeper-batsman Ian Dev Singh off Umar Nazir’s bowling.

Shikhar Dhawan dropped from India’s T20 squad was rusty as he scored 30 off 43 balls — poor even by one day standards, hitting three boundaries and a six. With 18 boundary runs off only 4 balls, Dhawan consumed another 39 balls for his additional 12 runs.

Unmukt Chand hit a quickfire 48 off 39 balls with four sixes and a two boundaries to wrap up the match.

In another match at Nadaun, off-spinner Jayant Yadav made a steady comeback post injury getting 1/10 in 4 overs as Haryana soundly thrashed Punjab by 47 runs.

Riding on Rajat Paliwal (44) and Shivam Chauhan (41)’s Haryana scored 153 for 7. In reply, Punjab were all out for 106 in 18.5 overs.

It was Harbhajan Singh’s first competitive match after a long time and the veteran off-spinner went for 24 in four wicketless overs. There was nothing extraordinary in his performance even though he didn’t get hit for too many.

Summarised Scores

J&K 103/6 in 20 overs (Ishant Sharma 0/5 in 3 overs)

Delhi 106/2 in 16.2 overs (Unmukt Chand 49 no, Shikhar Dhawan 30 (43), Gautam Gambhir 1). Delhi won by 8 wkts.

Haryana 153/7 (Rajat Palliwal 44, Harbhajan Singh 0/24 in 4 overs). Punjab 106 in 18.5 overs (Jayant Yadav 1/10 in 4 overs). Haryana won by 47 runs.

Himachal Pradesh 128/5 in 15 overs (Rishi Dhawan 37, Amit Kumar 34). Services 131/6 in 14.5 overs (Amit Pachhara 47).

Services won by 4 wickets.