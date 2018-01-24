Latest News
Syed Muhtaq Ali Trophy 2018: Karun Nair hits ton, Suresh Raina continues form with the bat

Karun Nair struck a 52-ball 100 for Karnataka against Jharkhand while Suresh Raina continued his form with the bat after the left-hander notched up another half-century.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: January 24, 2018 8:48 pm
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018 schedule, Suresh Raina, Karun Nair, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Karun Nair scored a hundred for Karnataka in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018. (Source: Express Archive)
India’s premier domestic T20 tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy has witnessed some exciting performances so far. The story didn’t change on Wednesday either as Karun Nair struck a 52-ball 100 for Karnataka against Jharkhand while Suresh Raina continued his form with the bat after the left-hander notched up another half-century against Baroda.

Karun Nair’s hundred gives Karnataka thumping win over Jharkhand
Karnataka captain Karun Nair led his team from the front and scored a ton against Jharkhand. Nair extracted a total of 52 deliveries to score 100 runs while Pavan Deshpande smashed a half-century. Karnataka ended the quota of 20 overs at 201/4. Later, Jharkhand failed miserably as they lost the match by 123 runs after getting bundled out for 78. Ishan Kishan top-scored with 18 for Jharkhand.

Suresh Raina, Umang Sharma guide UP home against Baroda
Suresh Raina-led Uttar Pradesh chased down a tricky target of 193 runs by 7 wickets and with 10 balls to spare. Riding on Umang Sharma’s 47-ball 95 and captain Raina’s 56 in 47 deliveries, UP successfully chased the target in Kolkata. UP suffered an early blow after losing Shivam Chaudhary for a golden duck. But that brought Raina in the middle who along with Umang steadied the ship for the side. The two stitched a partnership of 160 runs for the second wicket. UP eventually chased the target by 7 wickets.

Deepak Chahar’s three-for gives Rajasthan edge over Mumbai
Deepak Chahar followed his fifer against Karnataka with a three-wicket haul against Mumbai. Chahar’s three-for played a crucial role in restricting Mumbai to 158/8 while chasing a target of 176 runs. Earlier, Rajasthan had rode on Mahipal Lomror’s 74 to score 175/6 in 20 overs.

Sudeep Chatterjee anchors Bengal to easy win
Bengal didn’t really face many difficulties in chasing a target of 130 runs against Tamil Nadu as they won the match by 7 wickets and with more than 3 overs to spare. Sudip Chatterjee notched up a half-century while Writtick Chatterjee scored 44 before getting out to Vignesh. Earlier, Tamil Nadu were restricted to 129/9 in 20 overs.

