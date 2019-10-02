Swachch Bharat Diwas: Team India supports the campaign with special stickers on jerseys

India is celebrating the Swachch Bharat Diwas on Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday today on October 2. It is the father of the nation’s 150th birth anniversary and Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju flagged off ‘Fit Indian Plog run’ on Wednesday Morning to mark Gandhi’s birth anniversary. Kiren Rijiju was also joined by freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia at Indira Gandhi Stadium in the national capital.

Delhi: Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju flags off ‘Fit India Plog run,’- a trash collecting activity while jogging, at Indira Gandhi stadium. Wrestler Bajrang Punia also present. #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/3acGwdOe3M — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019

Plogging is a combination of jogging with picking up litter. It started as an organised activity in Sweden around 2016 and spread to other countries in 2018, following increased concern about plastic pollution. As a workout, it provides variation in body movements by adding bending, squatting and stretching to the main action of running, hiking, or walking.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri also took to Twitter to urge people to be part of the Plogging Run initiative — an amalgamation of Fit India Movement and Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan — launched by the Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Please join us on Oct 2nd #GandhiJayanti in the #PloggingRun which is a unique combination of our PM @narendramodi ji’s initiatives – #FitIndiaMovement and #SwachhBharatAbhiyaan. Credit to @KirenRijiju ji & team for making this happen #JaiHind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/QH6WZRo3uY — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 1, 2019

In his post, the former Indian all-rounder urged people to come out in large numbers to participate in the two-km run on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Shastri also urged the people to pick up litters along the way to support the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. Supporting the initiative, the Indian Cricket team, who is playing their first Test match of the Freedom Series against South Africa at Vizag, has also worn ‘Swachh Bharat Diwas’ stickers on their team jerseys.