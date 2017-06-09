Surrey planning to increase capacity at the Oval: Reports

The Surrey County Cricket Club are planning to redevelop The Oval stadium to increase it’s capacity to 40,000, according to a British media report. (Source: Reuters) The Surrey County Cricket Club are planning to redevelop The Oval stadium to increase it’s capacity to 40,000, according to a British media report. (Source: Reuters)

The Surrey County Cricket Club are giving a thought on redeveloping the Oval stadium in order to increase the capacity of the ground to 40,000. The Oval stadium currently holds a capacity of as many 25000 spectators.

“English cricket needs a ground that can hold 40,000-plus supporters,” Surrey chairman Richard Thompson told The Telegraph newspaper.

The Club has had already held talks with ECB regarding the plan and its execution which is scheduled to begin after 2019 World Cup.

“We have shown the demand is there and we would not contemplate this project unless we were confident we can fill this ground. We want to do something that is big, bold and ambitious and we know we can deliver, ” he said.

The Surrey Chief Executive had also said that the England and Wales Cricket Board is looking for places to add up to the capacity.

“The ECB are looking at places like the London Olympic Stadium because they want additional capacity,” Surrey Chief Executive Richard Gould has said.

“Well, we can deliver that here. When you look forward to the new Twenty20 competition this takes us to the next level,” he added.

Moreover, the club is being expected to clear all its debts by 2022 while they have approached ECB for additional funding of 50 million pounds redevelopment in exchange for sharing ticket sale revenues.

