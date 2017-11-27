Suresh Raina welcomes 31st birthday with with wife Priyanka, daughter Gracia in Mumbai; see pic

Suresh Raina chose to spend his special day with wife Priyanka and daughter Gracia. (Source: File) Suresh Raina chose to spend his special day with wife Priyanka and daughter Gracia. (Source: File)

Suresh Raina turned 31 on Monday. While he was showered with wishes by fans from across the world, the southpaw chose to spend his special day with wife Priyanka and daughter Gracia in Mumbai. Raina, who made his ODI debut at the age of 19 in July 2005 against Sri Lanka, shared a heartwarming picture on social media where he wrote, “👌✌️🎂💥✅💯Birthday with family @priyankacraina @rainagracia ❤️❤️”

Raina’s birthday turned even more special when legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar wished him in a special manner by inviting Raina and family to his place for lunch. The Master Blaster shared a photo of the same, and tweeted, “It was a pleasure having @ImRaina, Priyanka and the adorable Gracia over for lunch today. #HappyBirthdayRaina Have a good one!”

👌✌️🎂💥✅💯Birthday with family @priyankacraina @rainagracia ❤️❤️ A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on Nov 27, 2017 at 6:26am PST

While Raina is currently out of Indian team, his career is anything but impressive. In 223 ODIs Raina has scored 5568 runs at an average of 35.46. He has also played 18 Test matches but failed to make an equal impression.

But it is in the shortest format where Raina has excelled the most. In 65 T20I that he played for India, Raina has notched up 1307 runs and has a phenomenal strike rate of 132.96. He is also the first Indian player to hit a T20I century. This was after he scored 101 in just 60 balls against South Africa in 2010.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App