Suresh Raina slams UPCA CEO Deepak Sharma in Duleep Trophy rain washout

Suresh Raina has slammed the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association’s CEO Deepak Sharma for the delay due to wet outfield and eventual draw between India Red and India Red in the Duleep Trophy. The contest could well have been one to watch out for but for the wet outfield and poor management by the authorities.
Following a brief drizzle, on-field umpires Navdeep Singh and Yashwant Barde, even after inspecting the surface five hours after it, found the conditions unfit for play to resume. It was an odd decision considering some of the players played foot volleyball outside the boundary rope – an area which had been uncovered and wetter. Some of the senior UPCA officials claimed the umpires were forced into coming up with the decision by a couple of senior players.
Clearly unhappy, Raina slammed the UPCA CEO for the mismanagement. “I’m happy with the way we played and took the first innings lead. Especially, after yesterday, when it rained, and we had only half an hour (of play possible). This (three points) is very important for us. We feel, had we played yesterday, things could’ve been different,” said Raina to Cricbuzz.
With the matches being played in Kanpur, at a UPCA venue for a second straight year, Raina said UPCA CEO should have taken more ownership by being present during the match.
With Kanpur slated to host New Zealand in an ODI, the preparation for the venue comes into question. Raina believes if things stay the same, Test status could be lost as well. “We held games in Noida. There was a game in Lucknow as well. Kanpur is the oldest Test ground (in Uttar Pradesh). You can’t make such mistakes and lose the charm of Test cricket here. So many UP guys have played on this ground. I have got so much from here. But if you make such mistakes, it could all be gone,” he claimed.
