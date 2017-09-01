Suresh Raina to feature Buchi Babu cricket tournament

Suresh Raina will lead India Blue in Duleep Trophy. (Source: Express Archive) Suresh Raina will lead India Blue in Duleep Trophy. (Source: Express Archive)

Out-of-favour Indian batsman Suresh Raina who is gearing up for upcoming Duleep Trophy will also feature in the Buchi Babu cricket tournament in Chennai. Raina will be representing Uttar Pradesh in the tourney that is scheduled to begin on Saturday. Raina is one of the players in the tournament who have played for Indian cricket team along with medium-pace bowler Mohit Sharma.

Raina took to his Twitter account and confirmed his participation in the tournament. “Here I am, back to my very own #Chennai. Looking forward to play the Buchi Babu series on the grounds full of memories and joyful moments,” Raina wrote on his Twitter feed.

Here I am, back to my very own #Chennai. Looking forward to play the Buchi Babu series on the grounds full of memories and joyful moments.👌 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 31 August 2017

Mumbai, Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh, Saurashtra, Baroda, Haryana, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Assam are a part of this tournament along with Tamil Nadu Cricket Association President’s XI, TNCA City XI and TNCA Districts XI.

According to Tamil Nadu Cricket Association officials, the matches would be played over two days with 90 overs per innings and if the rain halts the play then, this would be a 50-over-a-side match on day 2. The semi-final is scheduled to be played at SSN College and MRF-Pachaiyappa’s grounds on September 11 and 12 while IC-Guru Nanak College ground would host the final on September 14 and 15.

The winners would receive a sum of Rs 1 lakh while the runners up will get Rs 50000.

Groups-

A: TNCA President’s XI, Kerala, Assam.

B: TNCA Districts XI, Haryana, Saurashtra.

C: TNCA City XI, Baroda, Hyderabad.

D: Mumbai, UPCA, Chhattisgarh.

