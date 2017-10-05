Only in Express

Suresh Raina to captain UP in Ranji Trophy opener

Out of favour Indian batsman Suresh Raina is all set to lead Uttar Pradesh in their opening match against Railways in the upcoming Ranji Trophy tournament.

Published:October 5, 2017 1:07 am
Out of favour Indian batsman Suresh Raina is all set to lead Uttar Pradesh in their opening match against Railways in the upcoming Ranji Trophy tournament. The UP team will commence their tournament under Raina from October 6 against Railways in Lucknow.

Raina last played for India in a T20I in February this year but has been out of the side since then. The left-handed batsman had a decent run in the Duleep Trophy in which he was a part of India Blue side. His scoring tally read 52, 40, 1 and 45 in four innings.

The batsman has been working hard on his fitness and has been posting videos from his gym sessions quite regularly. He recently updated a post-workout picture of him with his India Blue teammates. The picture caption read, “Gym session with India blue✌️#uttarpradesh #cricket #goodvibes #strengthandconditioning.”

Here are some of his posts from his gym sessions.

Squad: Suresh Raina (captain), Shivam Chaudhary, Himanshu Asnora, Rinku Singh, Akchdeep Nath, Eklavya Dwivedi, Umang Sharma, Almas Shaukat, Saurabh Kumar, Zeeshan Ansari, Deependra Pandey, Ankit Rajput,Praveen Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Imtiyaz Ahmad, Israr Azim and Dhruv Pratap Singh.

