Suresh Raina sweats it out at the gym with India Blue teammates; see pic

Out of favour Indian batsman, Suresh Raina has become one of the prominent cricketers who is working hard on their fitness and workout regime. The left-handed batsman is seen uploading videos from his gym sessions regularly on his official social media handles and he once updated a post-workout picture of him with his India Blue teammates. The picture caption read, “Gym session with India blue✌️#uttarpradesh #cricket #goodvibes #strengthandconditioning.”
Raina is leading India Blue in Duleep Trophy that has made it to the finals of the tournament and will lock horns with India Red for title clash. He was dropped from India’s ODI team in October 2015 after inconsistent performances with the bat.
//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js
Here are some of his posts from his gym sessions.
Working hard and getting ready for #duleeptrophy #hardwork #determination here’s hoping for the best!✌️ pic.twitter.com/qHDMuLgZBM
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 23 September 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
I am gonna make you proud!#IamStronger #Workout #Fitness #FitnessAddict #TrainHard #NoExcuses✌️ pic.twitter.com/lz4EQZrHTw
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 22 September 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Gearing up for the match!
Looking forward to #IndiaBluevsIndiaRed match tomorrow at #DuleepTrophy! pic.twitter.com/lEcM601F5K
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 12 September 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Some running and core! #fitme #happyme #fitness #keepgoing #stayfocusedonthegoal #altitudemask✌️🤞💪 pic.twitter.com/Dx0Mzep2T9
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 9 September 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Raina isn’t a part of the Indian team that is facing Australia in the five-match series. The hosts have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead after beating the visitors by 5 wickets in the third encounter in Indore.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App