Suresh Raina survives car accident scare after Range Rover tyre burst

Suresh Raina is leading India Blue in Duleep Trophy. (Source: Express Archive) Suresh Raina is leading India Blue in Duleep Trophy. (Source: Express Archive)

Veteran Indian batsman Suresh Raina survived an accident scare after the tyre of a Range Rover he was travelling in, burst near Etawah on Tuesday. This was established by DSP Rajesh Kumar Singh who also confirmed that Raina was behind the wheels at the time of the incident. However, he escaped unhurt.

Raina, who is captaining India Blue side in the Duleep Trophy was travelling from Ghaziabad to Kanpur to play a match in the tournament. The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, after which locals helped Raina to inform the police. Police officials then arranged another vehicle for Raina to travel and reach Kanpur.

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina will be hoping a good show at the Duleep Trophy will help him earn a chance to comeback into the Indian side. In a recent interview with The Indian Express, he spoke about his approach towards the tournament and said, “I will approach it as you approach a four-day game. The more you stay at the crease, there are more chances of getting runs. I have been watching my old tapes. There are a few points Sachin has told me, I will try them.”

