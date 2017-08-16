Latest news
  • Suresh Raina salutes Kashmiri Pandit for ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ chants at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk

Kashmiri Pandits have been a controversial part of the Jammu and Kashmir society as they were the original inhabitants of Kashmir Valley and are the only remaining Hindu community native to it.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 16, 2017 11:24 am
suresh raina, kashmiri pandits, independence day, independence day kashmir, kashmiri pandits independence day, sports news, india news, indian express Kashmiri Pandit woman in Srinagar on Independence Day. (Source: Suresh Raina’s Twitter)
India celebrated its 71st Independence Day with full vigour, colour and hope of improving with years to come. Celebrations were held across the country with many donning clothes in the colours of the tri colour and unfurling the national flag. But in Kashmir, restrictions were imposed in several areas to maintain law and order as separatists had called for a strike against Independence Day celebrations. But at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, a Kashmiri Pandit woman chanted “Bharat mata ki jai”, repeatedly, on an empty street.

The video which was shared by Suresh Raina with the caption, “#Kashmiripandit lady chanting “Bharat mata ki jai” in Srinagar on #IndependenceDay! She is a brave heart! Salute! 🇮🇳 #Peace #Love #Safety 🙏” highlighted the woman chanting “Bharat mata ki jai! Vande mataram! Aap bhi bharat ke hain. Bharat mata ki jai bolna humara farz hain. (You are also from India. Saying ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ is our duty) Bharat mata ki jai!”.

During his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the Kashmiris. He said, “On Kashmir, there is rhetoric and politics. But I am clear in my belief on how to win the war against separatism, which is spread by a handful of people (Algavwadi, mutthi bhar algavwadi, ye algavwadi jis prakar ke naye naye paintre rachte hain).”

