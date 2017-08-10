Latest News

Suresh Raina returns to NCA ‘to evaluate’ after training in Europe

Suresh Raina, who last appeared in an one-day international for India back in 2015, has returned to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore after his two-month training stint in Europe. Raina last playing a T20I for India in February this year.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 10, 2017 5:40 pm
suresh raina, india cricket, national cricket academy Suresh Raina returned to NCA on Thursday.
Suresh Raina is back. The out-of-favour India batsman has returned to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore after his two-month training stint in Amsterdam where was with his wife Priyanka and daughter Garcia. He returned to NCA on Thursday.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Raina confirmed his return to Bangalore after “months of hard work”. He later posted a picture with fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Raina is trying to make a comeback to the Indian team after he was omitted from the one-day international squad since the home series against South Africa back in 2015. Though he returned for the T20 international series against England earlier this year, he is yet to feature in India’s squad since February 2017.

Former South Africa batsman Jonty Rhodes replied to his tweet in a funny manner and said that Raina has trained so hard that his jeans got worn out. He also wished him luck and said it is a great effort to get back in shape.

With India set to play five-match one-day international series against Sri Lanka later this month, Raina will hope to have his name in the squad. India will also play one-off T20I in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka may not be the only opening for Raina. India will return home to play an ODI and T20I series against Australia followed with limited overs cricket against New Zealand and Sri Lanka at home.

Rain has played 223 one-day international matches for India and his 192 innings, he has made 5568 runs including five centuries. He has accumulated his runs at an average of 35.46 and a strike rate of 93.76.

