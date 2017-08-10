Suresh Raina returns to NCA ‘to evaluate’ after training in Europe

Suresh Raina returned to NCA on Thursday. Suresh Raina returned to NCA on Thursday.

Suresh Raina is back. The out-of-favour India batsman has returned to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore after his two-month training stint in Amsterdam where was with his wife Priyanka and daughter Garcia. He returned to NCA on Thursday.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Raina confirmed his return to Bangalore after “months of hard work”. He later posted a picture with fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Raina is trying to make a comeback to the Indian team after he was omitted from the one-day international squad since the home series against South Africa back in 2015. Though he returned for the T20 international series against England earlier this year, he is yet to feature in India’s squad since February 2017.

At #NCA with this super talented man @Jaspritbumrah93 Always amazed me with his performance and made us all proud. Many more to come buddy! pic.twitter.com/ADOutnwdNb — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 10 August 2017

Former South Africa batsman Jonty Rhodes replied to his tweet in a funny manner and said that Raina has trained so hard that his jeans got worn out. He also wished him luck and said it is a great effort to get back in shape.

U have trained so hard @ImRaina that even your jeans are worn out!! Have fun at the NCA – great effort to get back into shape. — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) 9 August 2017

With India set to play five-match one-day international series against Sri Lanka later this month, Raina will hope to have his name in the squad. India will also play one-off T20I in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka may not be the only opening for Raina. India will return home to play an ODI and T20I series against Australia followed with limited overs cricket against New Zealand and Sri Lanka at home.

After months of hard work it’s time for an evaluation. Off to NCA! Looking forward. #enroute #Bangalore ✈️ pic.twitter.com/3zWufsU8NJ — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 8 August 2017

Rain has played 223 one-day international matches for India and his 192 innings, he has made 5568 runs including five centuries. He has accumulated his runs at an average of 35.46 and a strike rate of 93.76.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd