Suresh Raina receives batting tips from MS Dhoni

Suresh Raina will be playing his 65th T20I while the third match against England will be his 66th. (Source: Facebook) Suresh Raina will be playing his 65th T20I while the third match against England will be his 66th. (Source: Facebook)

As Team India prepares to host England in the third and the final T20 match at M. Chinnaswamy stadium on February 1 in Bengaluru. After recording what looked like an improbable win in the second match at Nagpur, Virat Kohli & Co. will be eager to continue their winning run against England while Eoin Morgan will want to end the tour with a series win in T20 format.

Both teams have reached Bangalore and with just one day left for the final encounter, the players are not leaving any stone unturned and are busy sweating it out in the nets on Tuesday. Suresh Raina was seen receiving some batting tips from MS Dhoni.

Raina, who made his comeback into the squad in the three-match T20 series after being out from action post World T20, has failed to impress the selectors by just scoring 34 and 7 runs in two matches.

It is important for the 30-year-old player to make his impact as Manish Pandey waits in amongs the ranks to replace him. He has been a crucial part of the team in the T20 format.

With a maiden hundred and three half-centuries in the shortest format, he has scored 1244 runs in 64 matches he has played for India.

Raina and Dhoni started their international careers together and the left-handed batsman has played under Dhoni’s captaincy for India and Chennai Super Kings in IPL.