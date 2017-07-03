Suresh Raina practises with Gary Kirsten, says so much to learn; see pics

Suresh Raina was part of Gary Kirsten coached Indian team which won the 2011 World Cup. (Source: Twitter) Suresh Raina was part of Gary Kirsten coached Indian team which won the 2011 World Cup. (Source: Twitter)

India discard Suresh Raina shared a photo of him with former Indian head coach Gary Kirsten on Twitter, where the left-handed batsman wrote, “It’s so nice to be practicing with this super talented man!There is always so much to learn from you @Gary_Kirsten.”

Raina, who last featured against New Zealand in the fifth ODI in 2015, was a part of 2011 World Cup winning squad. The 30-year old, who is vying to make a comeback in the national team, also said that it was wonderful meeting up and to be able to share his experiences.

“It was wonderful meeting up with the whole group and to be able to share experiences,” he said in another tweet. The 39-year old coach is in the Netherlands for a three-day training camp with the under-17 national team.

The left-handed batsman, who was earlier in Amsterdam, is in the Netherlands where his wife Priyanka works.

Kirsten was the head coach of the Indian team which defeated neighbours Sri Lanka in the final of the 2011 World Cup, which also ended their 28-year drought. The former South African player joined the Men in Blue in 2008 as the head coach and toured down under as his first assignment. Known for his batting, he brought in a considerable amount of improvement in India’s batting performances.

