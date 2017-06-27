Suresh Raina meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Amsterdam; see pic

Suresh Raina meets Narendra Modi. (Source: Instagram) Suresh Raina meets Narendra Modi. (Source: Instagram)

Suresh Raina met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Netherlands visit. The left-hander took to social media and uploaded a picture that said, “‪Delighted to meet the man with golden vision @narendramodi on his exceptionally constructive visit to the #Netherlands. #ModiInNetherlands ‬#greatful #indianetherlands #narendramodi”

PM Modi arrived in Amsterdam on Tuesday, the last leg of his three-nation tour. India and Netherlands are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic ties this year.

Raina isn’t a part of the Indian team that is touring West Indies for a five-match ODI series and a T20I while he also failed to make a cut in the squad for Champions Trophy 2017. The Virat Kohli-led side ended as runners-up in the tournament after losing to arch-rivals Pakistan. Suresh Raina last played for in a 50-over match for India against South Africa in 2015.

Apart from this, the Gujarat Lions skipper has been busy with some fitness regimes and has been sweating it out in the gym. He even posted some videos and pictures of the same on his Instagram account.

Not just workout, the left-handed batsman has been seen spending quality time with his family. Raina, who played his last international match against England in 2017, was with wife Priyanka in Amsterdam earlier this month. Enjoying family time in France, Raina posted a photo on Instagram and wrote, “Bonjour 🙋‍♂️ #paris #breakfast #Gracia.” Raina, who was blessed with a daughter in 2016, has got Gracia’s name inked on his left hand.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd