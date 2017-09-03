Suresh Raina-led Uttar Pradesh beat Chattisgarh in Buchi Babu All-India tournament

Suresh Raina’s Uttar Pradesh CA beat Chattisgarh. (Source: File) Suresh Raina’s Uttar Pradesh CA beat Chattisgarh. (Source: File)

Suresh Raina-led Uttar Pradesh CA got the better of Chhattisgarh by 54 runs with medium-pacer Ankit Rajpoot, who was part of the India “A” team which toured South Africa recently, taking 4 for 48. Left-arm spinner Zeeshan Ansari scalped three Chhattisgarh batsmen.

In another match, an unbeaten knock of 165 by Jyotsnil Singh was the cornerstone of Baroda’s six-wicket win over TNCA City XI in the Kalpathi AGS–Buchi Babu All-India invitation cricket tournament here today.

Chasing 340 for a win in the allotted 90 overs, Jyotsnil Singh powered Baroda home with 2.4 overs to spare with an innings that included 12 boundaries and three sixers. Monil Patel (33), Abhijit Karambelkar (46) and Dixit Patel (44 not out) were the other contributors.

For TNCA City XI, off-spinner S Swaminathan got two wickets, conceding 68 runs.

Meanwhile in a match reduced to a 50-overs-a-side contest after the first day’s play was washed out yesterday, TNCA Districts trounced Haryana by 102 runs.

Skipper N Jagadeesan led the way for TNCA Districts XI with a strokeful 88 (6 fours and 4 sixers). In reply, Haryana lost wickets at regular intervals as medium-pacers R Rohit (three wickets), W Antony Dhas (2), J Kousik (2) and left-arm spinner D T Chandrasekar (2) did the damage.

Brief scores:

Group “B”: TNCA Districts XI 223 for 8 in 50 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 35, N Jagadeesan 88, Rahul Tewatia 3 for 80) beat Haryana 121 in 37.3 overs (Rahul Dewan 25, Nitin Saini 29, Rahul Tewatia 27, R Rohit 3 for 30, W Antony Dhas 2 for 16, J Kousik 2 for 9, D T Chandrasekar 2 for 20). Points: TNCA Districts XI 4; Haryana 0.

Group “C”: TNCA XI City 339 for 9 in 90 overs lost to Baroda 343 for 4 in 87.2 overs (Monil Patel 33, Jyotsnil Singh 165 not out (231b, 12×4, 3×6), Abhijit Karambelkar 46, Dixit Patel 44 not out). Points: Baroda 4; TNCA XI 0.

UPCA 293 in 64 overs beat Chhattisgarh 239 in 69.3 overs (Sanjeet Desai 76 retired hurt, Ajay Mandal 39, Ankit Rajpoot 4 for 48, Zeeshan Ansari 3 for 86, Kartik Tyagi 2 for 43). Points: UPCA 4; Chhattisgarh 0.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App