Suresh Raina leaves for South Africa, Mohammad Amir wishes him luck

Suresh Raina is headed to Johannesburg with teammates KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat and posted a photo before his departure to South Africa.

Published: February 15, 2018 4:48 pm
India batsman Suresh Raina is back in the Indian team and left for Johannesburg on Thursday. The left-hander was picked for the T20Is against South Africa which begin on Sunday. He  posted a photo on social media account with KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat. The photo was captioned, “En route Joburg . ✈ can’t wait to get started . 💪.”

While Raina posted a picture with teammates of his comeback, Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir showed a friendly gesture and wished the batsman luck. Amir made a comment on the post that read, “Good luck bro do well👍👍👍.” India and Pakistan last played against each other in Champions Trophy 2017 final that India lost.

Apart from Amir, former South Africa player Jonty Rhodes too wished Raina on his comeback. Rhodes commented, “Sorry I missed u at Dubai airport , my brother; am sitting on @emirates flight to Cape Town! Back yourself and have fun; just rewards for all your hard work!”

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team is presently touring South Africa and Raina will join the team for T20s. India lost the three-match Test series 1-2 but turned fortunes in ODIs after taking an unassailable 4-1 lead in six-match series on Tuesday at Port Elizabeth. The sixth and final ODI is scheduled to be played on Friday in Centurion and would be followed by a three-match T20 series.

