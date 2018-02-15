Suresh Raina leaves for South Africa, Mohammad Amir wishes him luck

Suresh Raina along with KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat. (Source: Instagram) Suresh Raina along with KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat. (Source: Instagram)

India batsman Suresh Raina is back in the Indian team and left for Johannesburg on Thursday. The left-hander was picked for the T20Is against South Africa which begin on Sunday. He posted a photo on social media account with KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat. The photo was captioned, “En route Joburg . ✈ can’t wait to get started . 💪.”

While Raina posted a picture with teammates of his comeback, Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir showed a friendly gesture and wished the batsman luck. Amir made a comment on the post that read, “Good luck bro do well👍👍👍.” India and Pakistan last played against each other in Champions Trophy 2017 final that India lost.

Good luck bro do well👍👍👍 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) 15 February 2018

Apart from Amir, former South Africa player Jonty Rhodes too wished Raina on his comeback. Rhodes commented, “Sorry I missed u at Dubai airport , my brother; am sitting on @emirates flight to Cape Town! Back yourself and have fun; just rewards for all your hard work!”

Sorry I missed u at Dubai airport , my brother; am sitting on @emirates flight to Cape Town! Back yourself and have fun; just rewards for all your hard work! — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) 15 February 2018

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team is presently touring South Africa and Raina will join the team for T20s. India lost the three-match Test series 1-2 but turned fortunes in ODIs after taking an unassailable 4-1 lead in six-match series on Tuesday at Port Elizabeth. The sixth and final ODI is scheduled to be played on Friday in Centurion and would be followed by a three-match T20 series.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd