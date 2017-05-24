Suresh Raina joins in on ‘Break the Beard’ trend

Suresh Raina posted a video on Instagram unveiling his new look. (Source: Instagram) Suresh Raina posted a video on Instagram unveiling his new look. (Source: Instagram)

Suresh Raina has caught up with the ‘Break the Beard’ Trend. He posted a video on Instagram unveiling his new look. He also said in the caption that he had done has his daughter did not like his bearded attire.

The trend was started by Ravindra Jadeja, who unveiled his new look before playing his first IPL match for the season with Gujarat Lions. Since then, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Zaheer Khan and many others have taken to the trend. Virat Kohli was also invited to let go of his mane but the Indian captain declined the offer.

‪I realised tht my little daughter is not so fond of the beard so this 1 for you Gracia.Presenting my#BreakTheBeard look #newlook #summerlook‬ A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on May 23, 2017 at 12:53am PDT

Jadeja had met with some ridicule as a video of Kohli laughing at his new look went viral. Suresh Raina, unlike the others, decided to wait until the end of the IPL season to get into the trend. Raina had a disappointing campaign in the recently concluded tenth edition of the Indian Premier League.

Gujarat Lions failed to make it past the league stage as they finished seventh, with Royal Challengers Bangalore being the only team below them on the standings. Off the 14 matches they played, Gujarat won just four and lost 10. Raina had a successful season with the bat though, scoring 442 runs with an average of 40.18. This included a 46-ball 84.

