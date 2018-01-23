Suresh Raina rattles out 126 off 59 balls; serves reminder of T20 credentials

Suresh Raina scored a century against Bengal. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Suresh Raina scored a century against Bengal. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Suresh Raina posted his highest score in T20s, against Bengal at Eden Gardens on Monday. An unbeaten 59-ball 126, laden with 13 fours and seven sixes, was tempting enough to draw comparison with his 87 off 25 balls for Chennai Super Kings in the 2014 IPL Qualifier 2 against Kings XI Punjab. That was a knock of different class, against a far better bowling attack. But maybe, Raina will cherish this innings more, for it helped him return to form after an elongated slump.

Out of the Team India fold, Raina had been having a pretty modest domestic season – just 105 runs at 11.66 in the Ranji Trophy and 55 runs in five matches in the zonal league of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He was without a half-century in 10 innings across formats. Out-of-form batsmen usually hope for ‘one big knock’ to get back into the groove. Raina got that five days before the IPL auction.

Not that the upcoming IPL auction on January 27 and 28 is relevant to Raina’s immediate future. He has already being retained by Super Kings. But in the grand scheme of things, this could trigger a revival. “(The) IPL is still far away. We still have a lot of cricket to be played. We have got the South Africa series; the T20 is there. Then we have the Asia Cup,” Raina said after the match.

The Bengal bowling, save Ashoke Dinda, was pedestrian. Mukesh Kumar conceded 63 runs in his four overs. Eight wides and two no-balls were bowled during Uttar Pradesh’s innings, after they batted first and galloped to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy’s highest ever total – 235/3 in 20 overs. Raina was consistently offered length and also width to free his arms.

But the bad balls still needed to be put away. The Uttar Pradesh captain did that with aplomb. His innings wasn’t marauding. Rather it felt like a leisurely batting drill. Except a few lofted drives over extra cover and some powerful pull shots, Raina just used the angles to perfection.

Several times, he shuffled across the stumps and helped deliveries to the fence. He came to the crease in the first over of the match and immediately went on the offensive.

Raina targeted the weak link. Kumar was taken to the cleaners in his second over as the southpaw hit two fours and two sixes. Medium pacer Sayan Ghosh came and Raina struck two fours and a six in his first over. His century came off 49 balls, his fourth in this format.

His batting in this format is always expressive and unfettered as his 4,540 runs in 161 IPL matches would attest. He has unlocked the key to T20 batting: “You have to make the most of the first six overs; that’s the basis of playing T20 cricket.”

Monday’s hundred was all the more special because it came in front of Raina’s idol, Sourav Ganguly. “It was good to see your idol sitting. To have a legend like him around is great,” he said. He got a standing ovation from Ganguly after reaching his ton.

Going through a rough patch, Raina’s mantra was to believe in his process. “I have been working on my game, my fitness. When I came to Kolkata, I had a good net session with the coach. I was hitting the ball well.”

Now, it would be about getting back into the Indian team. Raina hasn’t played a T20 International for close to one year. His last ODI was way back in October 2015. “I will make a comeback very soon. (I am) really enjoying my batting,” he said.

Raina’s batting regression coincided with the decline in his fitness. Once the fittest cricketer around, he initially even failed the yo-yo test. The 31-year-old, however, put things in perspective. “No, I had a few niggles in my body. But thanks to the NCA and the BCCI; they gave me 10 days. I went there and did pretty well. My attitude is still the same. Sometimes you need to groom yourself. In the last couple of months, I didn’t play for India but I became more mature. I became more solid.”

Brief scores: Uttar Pradesh 235/3 in 20 overs (S Raina 126*, A Nath 80) beat Bengal 160 all out in 16.1 overs (S Goswami 57; K Yadav 4/26) by 75 runs

Death-over charge ensures Rajasthan’s win

Death-overs charge from Rajasthan’s seventh wicket pair of Deepak Chahar and Chetan Bist, on the heels of Aditya Garhwal’s allround performance, secured a four-wicket win for their side against Jharkhand.

Brief scores: Jharkhand 157/5 in 20 overs (Virat Singh 43; A Garhwal 2/15) lost to Rajasthan 158/6 in 19.1 overs (A Garhwal 43) by 4 wickets

Gurkeerat, Yuvraj sparkle

Shreyas Iyer’s 44-ball 79 not out went in vain, as Gurkeerat Singh’s blistering 18-ball 43, along with Yuvraj Singh’s 34-ball 40, pulled things off for Punjab in a high-scoring affair against Mumbai.

Brief scores: Mumbai 198/4 in 20 overs (S Iyer 79*) lost to Punjab 199/7 in 19.2 overs (Gurkeerat Singh 43; Shivam Dube 3/27) by 3 wickets.

Bhati’s four seal Delhi’s win

Subodh Bhati bagged four wickets and Dhruv Shorey made 74 off 56 balls to secure Delhi’s two-wicket win over Baroda.

Brief scores: Baroda 140/8 in 20 overs (Kedar Devdhar 77; S Bhati 4/20) lost to Delhi 143/8 in 19.1 overs (D Shorey 74; Lukman Meriwala 4/24) by 2 wickets

