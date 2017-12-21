Top News

Suresh Raina clears Yo-Yo Test before India IPL Auction

Suresh Raina, out of the Indian team, cleared his Yo-Yo and fitness test at the National Cricket Academy.

By: Express Web Desk | Bangalore | Updated: December 21, 2017 2:47 pm
Suresh Raina at NCA Suresh Raina (second from left) at NCA in Bangalore. (Suresh Raina Instagram)

Suresh Raina has been trying to make a comeback to the Indian cricket for sometime now and is big step in that direction, the out-of-favour Indian cricketer cleared the much hyped and mandatory Yo-Yo Test at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore on Tuesday. He posted an updated on his Instagram account with photos.

He wrote in the post that he cleared Yo-Yo Test and also thanked his trainers, coaches and officials. He revealed that it is always encouraging to train at the National Cricket Academy, adding that the academy always pushes him to his limits and brings the best out of him.

“Cleared my Yo-Yo & fitness test today, after days of hard work at #NCA! ‪Received tremendous support from all the trainers, coaches & officials.‬ ‪Thank you all! ‪It’s always so encouraging to train here at #NCA, motivates me to push my limits and bring the best out of me,” he wrote.

India have already announced their Test squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa which will be led by Virat Kohli.

  1. Gaurav Kumar
    Dec 21, 2017 at 4:41 pm
    he is saying like "ab to lelo team mein"
    (0)(0)
    Reply
