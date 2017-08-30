Suresh Raina, Abhinav Mukund, Murali Vijay named in Duleep Trophy squads; Yuvraj Singh not inlcuded

Yuvraj Singh had featured in last year’s Duleep Trophy squad but found no mention this year. (Source: File) Yuvraj Singh had featured in last year’s Duleep Trophy squad but found no mention this year. (Source: File)

After much speculation, with help from the COA and Sourav Ganguly, the Duleep Trophy is back on the 2017-18 calendar. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the upcoming Duleep Trophy tournament, which will be played with the pink ball and under lights.

The tournament which will be played from September 7th to 29th, 2017, at Kanpur and Lucknow will see three teams feature in the tournament – India Red, India Green, and India Blue. Abhinav Mukund, Murali Vijay, and Suresh Raina have been named as captains respectively.

However, one name which is missing from the list of 45 players is that of Yuvraj Singh.

Schedule –

Match 1: India Red vs India Green from September 7-10

Match 2: India Red vs India Blue from September13-16,

Match 3: India Blue vs India Green, September 19-22

Final: September September 25-29

SQUADS:

India Red- Abhinav Mukund (C), Priyank Panchal, Sudip Chatterjee, Ishank Jaggi, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Baba Indrajith, K Gowtham, Karn Sharma, Basil Thampi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ashok Dinda, Rahul Singh, CV Milind

India Green – Parthiv Patel (C & wk), Murali Vijay, R Samarth, P Chopra, Shreyas Iyer, Karun Nair, Ankit Bawne, Shahbaz Nadeem, Parvez Rasool, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Dagar, Nitin Saini, Aniket Choudhary

India Blue – Suresh Raina (C), Samit Gohel, KS Bharat, AR Easwaran, Manoj Tiwary, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jayant Yadav, Bharghav Bhatt, KM Gandhi, Ishant Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot, S Kamat, Jaydev Unadkat

