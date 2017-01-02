Supreme Court wields the axe, removes Anurag Thakur, Ajay Shirke: How twitterati reacted

It clarified that till the new administrators take over the working of BCCI, the senior most vice president of the board will act as the president and the present joint secretary will assume the work as secretary. (Source: Express Archives) It clarified that till the new administrators take over the working of BCCI, the senior most vice president of the board will act as the president and the present joint secretary will assume the work as secretary. (Source: Express Archives)

The Supreme Court, on Monday, sacked Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke from the posts of BCCI president and secretary respectively. In addition, the Court also issued show-cause notices to the pair asking them why perjury and contempt proceedings shouldn’t be initiated against them.

The Supreme Court has been pushing the BCCI to accept the reforms recommended the panel headed by former Chief Justice RM Lodha. A bench headed by Chief Justice T S Thakur said that working of BCCI will temporarily be looked after by a committee of administrators and requested senior advocate Fali S Nariman and senior advocate Gopal Subramanian, who was assisting in the matter as amicus curaie, to assist the court in nominating persons of impeccable integrity as the members in the committee of administrators.

It clarified that till the new administrators take over the working of BCCI, the senior most vice president of the board will act as the president and the present joint secretary will assume the work as secretary.

The apex court directed that all office bearers of BCCI and state associations will have to give their undertaking that they will abide by the directions of the top court that has accepted the recommendations of the panel headed by former chief justice of India R M Lodha. It also warned that any office bearer who fails to meet with the parameters specified by the panel will be removed with immediate effect, starting with Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke.

The Supreme Court’s judgement has sent quite few ripples and while many are lauding the Supreme Court, there are some critics too. Here are a few reactions to the story:

This is huge: Supreme Couet removes Anurag Thakur as BCCI prez and Ajay Shirke as secy — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 2 January 2017

This is a revolution the kind of which I haven’t seen in all the years I have followed Indian cricket. Await the calm beyond the storm. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 2 January 2017

It sought to run the clock out on CJI Thakur, hoping that the next dispensation will go easier on them. Didn’t happen. — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) 2 January 2017

This will be very good for Indian sports and cricket in particular: Bishan Singh Bedi on Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke’s removal from BCCI pic.twitter.com/SZtop2N6r4 — ANI (@ANI_news) 2 January 2017

Ajay Shirke said that he only hopes that the BCCI maintains the supremacy on the global stage even after the judgment.

