Supreme court warns BCCI officials of ‘very serious consequences’

The Supreme Court on Thursday warned three top BCCI officials who had appeared before it on Thursday of “very serious consequences” if they did not assist the process of implementation of the Lodha Committee recommendations. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra noted that the “obstinate behaviour” of the three officials acting BCCI President C K Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry was creating problems in carrying out court-monitored reforms in the cricketing body.

“Because of their unnecessary attitude and obstinate behaviour, the amended constitution has not been framed. We will issue contempt. Despite our order, nothing was done,” the bench said when the trio appeared before it. The court then ordered them to give their suggestions on the draft constitution. “If the aforesaid three office-bearers do not give suggestions in accordance with the judgement of this court, there shall be very serious consequences,” the court said.

The bench, also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, said the draft constitution shall include the suggestions of the Justice RM Lodha committee in its entirety so that a holistic document can be placed before it for a final decision.

It also made it clear that the suggestions of all stake holders, including Railways, Services and universities, should be incorporated. As the hearing began, Senior Counsel Parag Tripathi appearing for the court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) headed by former CAG Vinod Rai told the bench that the BCCI officials were not cooperating with it to draw up a draft Constitution as ordered by the court.“They have virtually humiliated the CoA”, he submitted and added “at no point of time, they have done anything to implement any part of the Lodha report”.

After brief deliberations, the bench passed the order making it clear that all stake holders including the three office-bearers would give their suggestions in accordance with its judgements within three weeks for the purpose of drafting of the BCCI constitution. Tripathi said the CoA had already prepared a draft constitution and handed it over to the parties, but only one of them had given reply on it.

The bench made it clear that BCCI would not have to hold a general body meeting for the purpose of drafting the constitution.

