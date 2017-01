Anurag Thakur now has to leave the post of President (File Photo) Anurag Thakur now has to leave the post of President (File Photo)

In a new order, the Supreme Court ordered to remove Anurag Thakur from the post of BCCI President over not complying with court orders.

The apex court also removed Ajay Shirke from the post of BCCI Secretary.

