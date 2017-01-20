Supreme Court questions list of administrators, modifies order on 9-year tenure

Supreme Court bench was informed by amicus curiae that the nine names proposed for being appointed as the administrators for the BCCI also included somebody above 70 years of age and that there were “reasons” to pick him. Supreme Court bench was informed by amicus curiae that the nine names proposed for being appointed as the administrators for the BCCI also included somebody above 70 years of age and that there were “reasons” to pick him.

SIX MONTHS after it fixed a 70-year age limit for cricket administrators in India, the Supreme Court Friday was given the name of at least one candidate above the age of 70 by its amicus curiae for being appointed as an administrator to run the BCCI. And, in one of the rare occasions in the last three years when the BCCI obtained a favourable order, the bench modifying its January 3 order to state that an office-bearer can serve for a cumulative period of 18 years — nine years in BCCI and another nine in a state association.

A new Supreme Court bench led by Justice Dipak Misra was informed by amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium that the nine names proposed for being appointed as the administrators for the BCCI also included somebody above 70 years of age and that there were “reasons” to pick him. “We hope and trust you have not proposed anyone above 70,” the bench asked Subramanium, following which the senior lawyer had to disclose that at least one out of the nine persons breached the age-limit set by the apex court in its July 18, 2016 judgment.

Seeking to justify the proposal, Subramanium said, “There are valid reasons why we have selected this person. Once the court would go through our reasons, it would find the justification for doing so. I have done so after discussing it with my learned friend and amicus in the case Anil Divan.” At this, the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said it would take a call on January 24 as to the names proposed by the amicus could be accepted or not. The court, however, made it clear that it would not be a nine-member panel of administrators.

“We may not have a nine-member panel…it is too large,” remarked the bench, while asking Subramanium to make sure that the nine names kept confidential till the next date of hearing. “We are not selecting all nine…so there will be persons who would not be there in the panel. So we don’t want the names to be circulated. We will nominate them after deliberating among ourselves,” the bench told Subramanium.

It added that the panel had to be an interim arrangement and that “eventually an election will have to be held”. Regarding the tenure of office-bearers, the court’s previous order had held that a person shall be disqualified if he has been an office-bearer in BCCI or in state association for a total of nine years. The modification by the new bench, which was hearing the case for the first time, came after the BCCI complained that neither the main judgment of last year nor the recommendations by the court-appointed Lodha Committee had sought curtailing the tenure to a total of nine years.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, representing the BCCI, rued that it was improper on the part of Subramanium to seek this order, in particular without informing the counsel for the cricket body in advance about pressing for this direction. “Where is the recommendation for keeping it to nine years? And then you (Subramanium) come to the court without giving us a notice and have this order changed. You are an amicus and not the counsel for a party,” Sibal argued.

The bench found merit in the plea and modified the old order to make it 18 years. According to the court ruling, there has to be a cooling-off period of two years after serving for three years as an office-bearer. But, in this case, an administrator will have the advantage of serving in either BCCI or in a state association, as the case may be, during the cooling-off period in the first or the second body.

