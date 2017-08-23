Supreme Court issues show cause notice to BCCI office bearers

Committee of Administrators (CoA) have demanded current BCCI office bearers be removed. (Source: PTI) Committee of Administrators (CoA) have demanded current BCCI office bearers be removed. (Source: PTI)

Supreme Court has issued a show cause notice to BCCI office bearers secretary Amitabh Chaudhary, treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary and acting president CK Khanna while also issuing contempt notice to Amitabh for not implementing the Justice Lodha reforms. Amicus Curiae, Gopal Subramanian has told the three judge bench that BCCI hasn’t implemented anything from its July 24 order which pertains to implementation of the reforms. The matter has been deferred till September 19 when the court has asked the BCCI office bearers to appear in person.

The apex court has also directed that the Committee of Administrators – appointed by the Court – shall prepare a draft Constitution with respect to the order.

In its July 24 order, the Supreme Court had asked the BCCI to adopt the Lodha panel suggestions as far as “practicable” at its July 26 SGM. However, during the SGM, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri was not allowed to attend as BCCI office bearers claimed they wanted to allow only the board members – something that was not appreciated by the CoA. The CoA chairman Vinod Rai has maintained that in the absence of a working committee, the onus of managing the BCCI affairs lies with the administrators and not the office bearers who are possibly trying to limit the role of Johri.

