Supreme Court issues notice to N Srinivasan, Niranjan Shah

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to former BCCI president N. Srinivasan and Niranjan Shah on the complaint made by Committee of Administrators (CoA) that they ‘hijacked’ the June 26 Special General Meeting of the sporting body and blocked reforms. The Apex Court has adjourned the matter for July 24. The court has asked how the duo can they be representatives of any cricket body if they are disqualified to be office bearers.

Citing the audio recording from the meet the COA said, “From an audio recording of the SGM, it appears that such disqualified persons were able to effectively hijack proceedings at the SGM by prevailing upon other attendees (who may have been otherwise willing to facilitate the reform process) to either support the cause of such disqualified person or remain silent”.

“In this manner, such disqualified persons are effectively able to do indirectly what they have been prohibited by this Hon’ble Court from doing directly,” the CoA said. “Such disqualified persons have a vested interest in stalling implementation of the Judgement because, if the Judgment is implemented, such disqualified person will have to relinquish control over their respective State/Member Associations.”

Supreme Court has also relieved Ramchandra Guha and Vikram Limaye from the CoA. Guha had stepped down from the post in June while Limaye held his position till Friday. Vinod Rai, who is head of the COA, earlier, told PTI that Limaye will hold his position till July 14, when the Supreme Court reopens, after which he will have to step down for his new assignment at the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The search for two new members to join Rai’s team is on. The Court has asked for names in sealed cover from parties for filling the posts after resignation of Guha and Limaye.

In another development, the Court has accepted former BCCI president Anurag Thakur’s unconditional apology offered on Thursday. With that, the proceedings of contempt, perjury and criminal have been dropped against Thakur.

The Union of India has also appealed to Supreme Court to recall Lodha reforms order that reduces Railways, Universities and Services to associate status.

