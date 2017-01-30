Supreme Court expected to announce names of BCCI administrators today

Supreme Court of India will take into consideration suggestions made by the Centre and BCCI. (File Photo) Supreme Court of India will take into consideration suggestions made by the Centre and BCCI. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court, on Monday, is likely to read out the names for the appointment of administrators in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Earlier, the Amicus Curiae’s – Gopal Subramanian and Anil Diwan – had submitted nine names to the Apex court for the appointment of administrators in the cricketing body.

The Supreme Court had initially sought names from amicus curiae, Anil Divan and Gopal Subramaniam, for appointing the administrators. On January 24, it deferred the decision to announce the names of administrators till January 30 after BCCI and the central government successfully argued that they should also be allowed to give names in sealed covers for consideration.

The bench, comprising Justices Dipak Misra, A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, allowed BCCI to shortlist three names from among the existing office bearers who are not disqualified by following due procedure, to represent the Board in the ICC executive meeting to be held from February 2.

The names to be considered for the post of administrators and representing BCCI in the ICC meet respectively, have to be submitted in sealed covers in the court by January 27, it had said.

The Supreme Court made the decision to allow the BCCI and the Centre to suggest names after listening to arguments made by Kapil Sibal, who was appearing for the BCCI and Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi.

