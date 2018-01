The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Supreme Court on Thursday directed BCCI to allow Bihar to participate in Ranji Trophy and other national cricket championships. In its statement, the apex court bench said, “The order allowing Bihar to participate in national cricket championships passed keeping in view the cause of cricket.”

More details to follow.

