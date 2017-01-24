Supreme Court rejects names aged above 70 for the BCCI administrators post

Nine names were submitted to the Supreme Court with a few individuals aged above 70. (File Photo) Nine names were submitted to the Supreme Court with a few individuals aged above 70. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected all the names proposed by the amicus curae for the post of BCCI administrators who were above 70 years of age. The court had earlier asked amicus curae Gopal Subramaniam and Anil Divanas to submit a list of six names of individuals below 70 for the posts by January 20.

Nine names were submitted with a few individuals aged above 70. While the top court did question the amicus curae as to why these individuals were included, the names weren’t outright rejected. It has now emerged that the court won’t consider those aged above 70.

The BCCI and the Centre are also reportedly seeking the apex court’s nod to suggest names for appointment as BCCI administrators.

Meanwhile, Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi has reportedly asked the court to delay the announcement of the BCCI administrators by two weeks. The AG had, on January 20, also asked the court to reconsider the main judgment which, amongst other things, denies full memberships status to Railways, Services and Association of Universities.

The court is expected to announce the names of administrators who will oversee the running of the Board while it alligns its constitution with the recommendations made by the panel led by Justice RM Lodha.

