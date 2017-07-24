Supreme Court bars N Srinivasan, Niranjan Shah from attending BCCI SGM

Supreme Court heard proceedings in the BCCI-Lodha reforms logjam. (File Photo) Supreme Court heard proceedings in the BCCI-Lodha reforms logjam. (File Photo)

Supreme Court has barred N Srinivasan, Niranjan Shah from attending the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Special General Meeting scheduled for July 26. The court further clarified that only the office bearers of the state associations can attend the meeting. However, the issue was kept open to debate.

Meanwhile BCCI through its secretary appearing in the matter of implementation of Justice Lodha reforms, or lack thereof, differed on viewpoints and progress from Committee of Administrators (CoA) appointed by the court on many counts. The two legal counsels of the CoA and BCCI were locked at loggerheads in court on the implementation of the Lodha reforms which are yet to be carried out – more than a year since the officials inside the cricket board were removed for not carrying out the reforms.

The court, meanwhile, threw a googly on the case and the views of Justice Lodha that it once endorsed. The court expressed willingness to modify Lodha panel recommendations like One State One Vote, membership patterns, and increasing the number of selectors (from the recommended three). It further added that the ‘One State One Vote’ policy is not favourable to India which is in sharp contrast to what Justice Lodha reforms had proposed while expressing intent to re-open issue.

