Supreme Court allows BCCI officials to attend ICC meeting

The Supreme Court shot down one of the initial decisions taken by the panel appointed by them to run Indian cricket. A day after BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary was told by Committee of Administrators (COA) that he cannot represent BCCI in the International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting in Dubai, the Apex court ruled that he could. The India’s highest court stated all three persons—Vikram Limaye, Amitabh Choudhury and Anirudh Chaudhary—are authorised to represent the BCCI. That they all “enjoy the same status” and can attend the crucial ICC meet.

Post the clarification from Supreme Court, Amitabh and Anirudh flew to Dubai late in the night. However, they still might not get the chance to vote in the meeting. The Indian Express understands as per COA if any voting takes place then it will be the well known banker Limaye and not the BCCI office bearers who will vote on BCCI’s behalf.

The COA meeting held on Tuesday in Mumbai had decided that only Limaye will represent BCCI in ICC and the COA had dropped the names of Amitabh and Anirudh. The important ICC meeting will be about revising the financial model introduced in 2014 to give a big share to big three countries India, England and Australia. That revenue distribution model was later opposed after BCCI president Shashank Manohar became ICC chairman in 2015. The BCCI has been opposing the move despite the board’s backing of Manohar in an special general body meeting held in 19 Feb, 2016. Back then the members had given Manohar the authority to change ICC financial and governance structure.

The ICC Chief Executive Committee meeting will be represented by BCCI’s CEO Rahul Johri while Limaye will attend crucial Board of Directors meeting.

On Wednesday Manohar wrote in a column on the ICC website: “My vision is to ensure the sport has strong governance, finance, corporate and cricketing structures that support all of our members and decisions are taken for the long term benefit of the sport from the largest nation to the smallest.”

Manohar said that a working group had been carrying out a review of the 2014 resolutions and constitutional changes, which would be presented at the ICC Board meeting this week. “We have had a working group in place for the last twelve months and it has been carrying out a complete review of the 2014 resolutions and constitutional changes. The group will present their findings at the ICC Board meeting this week and I look forward to discussing them with my Board colleagues and considering the next steps,” he said.