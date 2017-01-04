Supreme Court: 9-year tenure is applicable for states too

Supreme Court on Tuesday replaced noted jurist FS Nariman with senior lawyer Anil Divan after he expressed his inability to assist the court in suggesting names for BCCI administrators. Supreme Court on Tuesday replaced noted jurist FS Nariman with senior lawyer Anil Divan after he expressed his inability to assist the court in suggesting names for BCCI administrators.

The Supreme Court, in its judgment on Monday, has confirmed that the nine-year cumulative period clause for the office-bearers would be applicable to the state associations as well, along with the BCCI. In 25 (i) of the order the apex court stated: “All the office bearers of BCCI and of its affiliated State Associations who fail to meet the norms recommended by the Committee and accepted by this Court, shall forthwith demit and cease to hold office…”

In its amended order on Tuesday, the apex court said: “Mr. Gopal Subramaniam (amicus curiae) also draws our attention to an inadvertent error in our Order, clause 25 (i) (f) whereof shall now stand modified/corrected to read as under: “25 (i) (f) Has been an Office Bearer of the BCCI or a State Association for a cumulative period of 9 years.”

The common interpretation of this within the Indian cricket fraternity is that the cumulative periods for the BCCI and state associations don’t clash. If someone has completed nine years as an office-bearer in a state body, he would still be allowed for another nine years in the cricket board, with the necessary cooling off period thrown in, provided he hasn’t served his term in the BCCI as well. The Lodha Committee has recommended a mandatory three-year cooling period after each term. “The cumulative periods for the BCCI and state associations are separate,” a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) office-bearer said.

But there’s a different interpretation of the order as well. “No, he will not be eligible (nine years in state plus nine years in the BCCI) because of the order of the Supreme Court. In the amended order, the court has made it clear that it’s nine years at the BCCI or state associations. An office-bearer will have to go for a cooling-off period after each term, doesn’t matter if he holds different posts during his term. And to discharge the duties of the BCCI president and secretary even during the interim period, one has to fulfil the criteria specified by the Committee,” a Lodha panel official told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday replaced noted jurist FS Nariman with senior lawyer Anil Divan after he expressed his inability to assist the court in suggesting names for BCCI administrators. Nariman told a bench headed by Chief Justice TS Thakur that he had represented the cricket body as a lawyer in 2009 and hence, did not want to be part of this exercise.

In another development, the CAB has called a meeting of the office-bearers on Wednesday to facilitate the Lodha reforms. “We have to implement this,” CAB president Sourav Ganguly said.